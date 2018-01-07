The YURI!!! ON ICE Anime Franchise Will Continue On With A 2019 Anime Film
The 12-episode Yuri!! on Ice figure skating TV anime from Studio MAPPA garnered nearly all of the attention of the Fall 2016 anime season. The show was so popular that a pair of figure skaters from Japan recently used the anime's opening theme for their routine at the Winter Olympics.
The Yuri!!! on Ice franchise's next move will be an anime film from Studio MAPPA titled, Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence.
At a special event in Japan last night in Osaka, it was revealed that the next project in the anime franchise will be a film, set for release in 2019. All the original staff from the MAPPA anime are returning for the film, which is titled, Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence.
The first key visual for the film has also been released and a teaser trailer was uploaded to YouTube via avex pictures.
Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.
Yuri!!!! On Ice TV Anime Synopsis: Reeling from his crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale, Yuuri Katsuki, once Japan's most promising figure skater, returns to his family home to assess his options for the future. At age 23, Yuuri's window for success in skating is closing rapidly, and his love of pork cutlets and aptitude for gaining weight are not helping either.
However, Yuuri finds himself in the spotlight when a video of him performing a routine previously executed by five-time world champion, Victor Nikiforov, suddenly goes viral. In fact, Victor himself abruptly appears at Yuuri's house and offers to be his mentor. As one of his biggest fans, Yuuri eagerly accepts, kicking off his journey to make it back onto the world stage. But the competition is fierce, as the rising star from Russia, Yuri Plisetsky, is relentlessly determined to defeat Yuuri and win back Victor's tutelage.
