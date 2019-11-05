TOUKEN RANBU Live Action Movie Philippines Screen Postponed Until May 15

Touken Ranbu live action movie is coming to the Philippines, but fans in that country must a wait a while because the original screen date was postponed to another.

Live action Touken Ranbu is a thing, and it was set to screen in the Philippines on May 11 of this year. However, the date was recently postponed to May 15 instead, much to the dismay of fans.

Fans in Japan have already gotten the chance to see the movie back in January of this year. It opened at the #5 position at the Japanese box office, which is quite the success for a live-action anime movie.

We understand that it earned little under $6 million in its entire run at the Japanese box office, and we expect it to do well in the Philippines as well when it opens in five days’ time.

What is this anime all about?

For those who might be wondering, Touken Ranbu centers around the story of historical warlord Oda Nobunaga. Apparently, he was betrayed by one of his generals, which ultimately lead to his death by the hands of the enemy.

Now, the enemies of Touken Danshi are on a mission to change history by attempting to make sure Oda Nobunaga was never killed, but the main characters must do whatever it takes to make sure he meets his end.

What’s interesting here, is the fact some who are aiming to make sure Nobunaga dies were once his followers, so that should make for some interesting conversations during the movie.