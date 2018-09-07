VIOLET EVERGARDEN Film Teaser Trailer Confirms Worldwide Launch







VIOLET EVERGARDEN SYNOPSIS

The Great War finally came to an end after four long years of conflict; fractured in two, the continent of Telesis slowly began to flourish once again. Caught up in the bloodshed was Violet Evergarden, a young girl raised for the sole purpose of decimating enemy lines. Hospitalized and maimed in a bloody skirmish during the War's final leg, she was left with only words from the person she held dearest, but with no understanding of their meaning.

Recovering from her wounds, Violet starts a new life working at CH Postal Services after a falling out with her new intended guardian family. There, she witnesses by pure chance the work of an "Auto Memory Doll," amanuenses that transcribe people's thoughts and feelings into words on paper. Moved by the notion, Violet begins work as an Auto Memory Doll, a trade that will take her on an adventure, one that will reshape the lives of her clients and hopefully lead to self-discovery.

Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden previously confirmed that a film continuation was in the works and the latest news on the project is that it will launch at the same time, worldwide. It was previously reported that the film would open in Japan in 2020.Whether the simultaneous rollout means the film will hit theaters at the same time or show up on Netflix, remains to be seen.A new key visual for the project was also revealed via the official Violet Evergarden Twitter account.