VIOLET EVERGARDEN Reveals New Details On Its January 2020 Anime Film

VIOLET EVERGARDEN SYNOPSIS

The Great War finally came to an end after four long years of conflict; fractured in two, the continent of Telesis slowly began to flourish once again. Caught up in the bloodshed was Violet Evergarden, a young girl raised for the sole purpose of decimating enemy lines. Hospitalized and maimed in a bloody skirmish during the War's final leg, she was left with only words from the person she held dearest, but with no understanding of their meaning.

Recovering from her wounds, Violet starts a new life working at CH Postal Services after a falling out with her new intended guardian family. There, she witnesses by pure chance the work of an "Auto Memory Doll," amanuenses that transcribe people's thoughts and feelings into words on paper. Moved by the notion, Violet begins work as an Auto Memory Doll, a trade that will take her on an adventure, one that will reshape the lives of her clients and hopefully lead to self-discovery.

Today seems to be the day for announcing anime film plans. Not too long afterhas disclosed new information about its own film plans.The special project teased at the end of the anime series will be a film that hits theaters in January 2020.In addition, it was revealed that an Extra Episode will be included on the 4th and 5th volume of the blu-ray and DVD.Anime fans are practically drooling at the mouth at the prospect of a Violet Evergarden anime film. The TV series from KyoAni looked absolutely stunning so the added time and resources that anime films typically receive means the Violet Evergarden movie will likely contain some truly out of this world visuals.Another question that's surfaced is whether the anime film will be released on Netflix? Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for additional reporting.