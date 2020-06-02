VIOLET EVERGARDEN I: ETERNITY AND THE AUTO MEMORY DOLL Anime Film To Be Screened By Funimation

Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll side-story anime film will screen in the U.S. in select theaters this February, courtesy of Funimation. Continue to check out showtimes and dates.

The first feature-length Violet Evergarden film arrives in select theaters Feb 17 – 20!



Buy tickets to Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll now. 👉 https://t.co/qfZACNTC0t #VioletEvergardenMovie pic.twitter.com/YtLibtLwBa — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 4, 2020



VIOLET EVERGARDEN SYNOPSIS

The Great War finally came to an end after four long years of conflict; fractured in two, the continent of Telesis slowly began to flourish once again. Caught up in the bloodshed was Violet Evergarden, a young girl raised for the sole purpose of decimating enemy lines. Hospitalized and maimed in a bloody skirmish during the War's final leg, she was left with only words from the person she held dearest, but with no understanding of their meaning.

Recovering from her wounds, Violet starts a new life working at CH Postal Services after a falling out with her new intended guardian family. There, she witnesses by pure chance the work of an "Auto Memory Doll," amanuenses that transcribe people's thoughts and feelings into words on paper. Moved by the notion, Violet begins work as an Auto Memory Doll, a trade that will take her on an adventure, one that will reshape the lives of her clients and hopefully lead to self-discovery.

Funimation has announced plans for a February release of theside story anime film,. A limited theatrical run will occur from February 17-19. Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll was previously released in Japan last September. Tickets can be purchased by CLICKING HERE The side story anime film is not to be confused with which was delayed from January to April following the terrible arsonist attack on the main KyoAni studio building. The second Violet Evergarden film was first teased as a "completely new work," an indication that it will expand upon the award-winning light novel series written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.Violet Evergarden was simulcast on Netflix worldwide on January 11, 2019 except in the U.S. and Austrailia where it didn't begin airing until April.