WEATHERING WITH YOU: Makoto Shinkai On The One Mistake He Made In The Award-Winning Anime Film

With Weathering With You hitting blu-ray and DVD in Japan this week, new insight from celebrated director Makoto Shinkai is making its way online. One surprising reveal from Shinkai is the fact that he forgot to draw clouds during the film's climactic scene, something he rectified in the home video version of his film.
The translated Tweet reads, "By the way, there are some subtle corrections that are almost unnoticeable for DVD / BD, but the most obvious one may be here. The movie version is shown above and the package version is shown below. When I realized that I forgot to display the cloud layer on the screen, my blood ran cold. But well, looking back the movie version was a valuable learning experience. Hahaha."
While the film is already out on home video in Japan, GKids! won't release the film on blu-ray and DVD in North America until September 15. A special collector's edition will go on sale in November. For those who want to view the film as soon as possible, digital purchases will be available a bit sooner, on August 4.
After picking up a major win at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, the film's soundtrack, from popular J-rock band RADWIMPS won in the Animation Album of The Year cateogry at Japan's 34th Gold Disc Awards.
