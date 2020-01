WEATHERING WITH YOU Receives A Special Two Day Fan Preview Screening Event Courtesy Of GKIDS

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.

Weathering With You hit cinemas for Nationwide fan preview screenings on January 15th and 16th. Get your tickets here.

2020 has only just begun but GKIDS and Fathom Events are already proving that they will be continuing their fruitful partnership going forward as fans can look forward to a special two-day preview event of The film is the newest release from director Makoto Shinkai, and if that name is familiar it is because he was the visionary responsible for the hit anime film which set box office records both in Japan and around the world in its entirety and is currently gearing up for a live-action remake from J.J. Abrams. With an acclaimed director behind this project, fans can hardly wait to see what is in store in this new anime film, which saw its initial screening at the Toronto International Film Festival plus a sold-out premiere at the recent Animation Is Film Festival.