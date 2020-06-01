WEATHERING WITH YOU Receives A Special Two Day Fan Preview Screening Event Courtesy Of GKIDS
2020 has only just begun but GKIDS and Fathom Events are already proving that they will be continuing their fruitful partnership going forward as fans can look forward to a special two-day preview event of Weathering With You.
It wasn't too long ago that we reported that Weathering With You was one of the most talked about movies of the year, and now fans can look forward to a special two-day preview event. Read on for details!
The film is the newest release from director Mikoto Shinkai, and if that name is familiar it is because he was the visionary responsible for the hit anime film Your Name which set box office records both in Japan and around the world in its entirety and is currently gearing up for a live-action remake from J.J. Abrams.
With an acclaimed director behind this project, fans can hardly wait to see what is in store in this new anime film, Weathering With You, which saw its initial screening at the Toronto International Film Festival plus a sold-out premiere at the recent Animation Is Film Festival.
Are you excited for this film? Will you be checking out the two-day fan preview? Let us know in the comments and check out the English-subtitled trailer for Weathering With You below!
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strongwilled girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.
Weathering With You hit cinemas for Nationwide fan preview screenings on January 15th and 16th. Get your tickets here.
