YU-NO TV Anime To Bundle Extra Episode With Third Blu-Ray Box Set...But There's A Catch

During the summer, Takuya Arima receives a package—from his missing father—detailing the existence of parallel universes. He investigates further and soon realizes that he's been given the key to cross-dimensional time travel. Now, Takuya is forced to use this newfound tech to unravel the mystery of his father's whereabouts and find out why those closest to him are keeping secrets.

The newTV anime is based upon a 1996 adult visual novel adventure game for the PC and Sega Saturn (the Sega Saturn port omitted the sexual content). In 1998, Pink Pineapple (a hentai studio) produced a 4-episode adult OVA.The new adaptation was confirmed to run for 26 episodes, but it seems feel is running a promotion to entice fans to purchase the first blu-ray box set. If pre-orders for the first blu-ray box set reach 1,000, an additional episode will be bundled with the third blu-ray box set, which will be released in December.The first blu-ray box set will include episodes 1-8, will ship on August 28 and will retail for 21,000 yen (~$190 USD). Both Crunchyroll and Funimation are simulcasting the series as it airs in Japan.