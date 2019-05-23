YU-NO TV Anime To Bundle Extra Episode With Third Blu-Ray Box Set...But There's A Catch
The new YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World TV anime is based upon a 1996 adult visual novel adventure game for the PC and Sega Saturn (the Sega Saturn port omitted the sexual content). In 1998, Pink Pineapple (a hentai studio) produced a 4-episode adult OVA.
Studio feel's adaptation of the adult visual novel adventure game YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World is attempting to entice fans with the offer of an additional episode.
The new adaptation was confirmed to run for 26 episodes, but it seems feel is running a promotion to entice fans to purchase the first blu-ray box set. If pre-orders for the first blu-ray box set reach 1,000, an additional episode will be bundled with the third blu-ray box set, which will be released in December.
The first blu-ray box set will include episodes 1-8, will ship on August 28 and will retail for 21,000 yen (~$190 USD). Both Crunchyroll and Funimation are simulcasting the series as it airs in Japan.
During the summer, Takuya Arima receives a package—from his missing father—detailing the existence of parallel universes. He investigates further and soon realizes that he's been given the key to cross-dimensional time travel. Now, Takuya is forced to use this newfound tech to unravel the mystery of his father's whereabouts and find out why those closest to him are keeping secrets.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]