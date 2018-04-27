BLOOM INTO YOU Anime Adaptation Announced From Studio Troyca
Nio Nakatani Bloom Into You looks as if it will be receiving an anime adaptation. Manga fans were able to spot an announcement banner (see below) that was likely uploaded online at daioh.dengeki.com (the website for the Dengeki Daioh shonen magazine where Bloom Into You is serialized) prematurely.
The Japanese yuri manga Bloom Into You (Yagate Kimi ni Naru) will reportedly be receiving an anime adaptation that will be airing this fall.
Studio Troyca (Aldnoah.Zero, re:Creators) is handling production for the series which will premiere in the Fall.
Since starting publication in April 2015, there have been 5 collected volumes of Bloom Into You published. The shojo manga follows junior high student Yuu Koito, an obsessive fan of shojo manga who becomes exasperated when a male student confesses to her. She delays responding to his confession all the way to high school, where she meets Student Council President Touko Nanami, who is notorious for elegantly rejecting confessions.
Since February 2018, the manga has been licensed in North America by Seven Seas Entertainment.
