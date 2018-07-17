COWBOY BEBOP: KNOCKIN' on HEAVEN's DOOR Anime Set for FUNimation Screening

FUNimation is preparing to screen the movie, Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door in both Japanese and English dub. It's not a new movie, but it's a fun one and worth your time.

The FUNimation Film’s website recently announces that it plans to stream Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door anime movie in the United States come August 15 and August 16.

Now, the reason for having two screening dates is due to the fact that on the 15th, viewers will get the Japanese dub, while on the 16th, folks can watch the English dub.

The movies come at the right time since this year, there are plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Cowboy Bebop anime series. Yes, it’s that old, and if you’re a long time fan, then yes, you’re also old.

The Japanese voice for Spike Spiegel, Koichi Yamadera, has a message for North American Cowboy Bebop fans, for the 20th Anniversary!



Reminder: Collector’s Edition pre-order ends tomorrow! https://t.co/UfJmfTW0yB pic.twitter.com/IgzxY3eYNt — Funimation 🔜 SDCC 2018✨ (@FUNimation) July 13, 2018

Here’s what FUNimation had to say about the movie:

Caught up in a world of dreams, lost in the cruelty of reality.

What should have been an easy bounty turns into biological war after a terrorist gets ahold of a deadly virus. Drawn in by the pretty price on the mastermind's head, Spike and the Bebop crew are ready to collect a much-needed reward. Unfortunately, the gang's about to find themselves in more trouble than money when the terrorist threatens to unleash the virus on Halloween—effectively killing everyone on Mars. With little time and leads that seem more dreamy than helpful, they'll have to use their own bag of tricks to stop a dangerous plot.

It should be noted that Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door isn’t a new film by any means. The movie originally screened in Japan back in 2001, then in the United States in 2002 and 2003.

Between the years 2003 and 2005, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film on DVD quite a few times, while Image Entertainment did the same in 2010 and 2012. Additionally, Image Entertainment released the same movie on Blu-Ray in 2011.

Hopefully, there comes a day when this wonderful anime is rebooted, or maybe not. What do you think?