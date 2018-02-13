FUUKA Manga To End In Next 7 Chapters Confirms Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine
Kouji Seo has 7 more chapters to wrap up the story of Fuuka. If the name of the series sounds familiar, that's because the manga received a 12 episode anime adaptation from Studio Diomedéa that was simulcast on Crunchyroll during the Winter 2017 anime season. The manga, which is a loose sequel to Suzuka, has been running in Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 2014.
Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, the home of Kouji Seo's Fuuka manga, has revealed that the series will be ending after 7 more chapters are released.
Fuuka is centered on a young high school student named Yū Haruna, who moves to a new school and encounters the free-spirited Fuuka, SPOILER: [the daughter of the two main characters from Suzuka]. Just as they meet, Yu also reconnects with an old childhood friend who went on to become a popular idol. A love triangle develops just as Yu embarks on a journey to launch his own musical career in a band that's fronted by Fuuka.
The anime closely adapted the first 20 chapters of the manga but then diverted down an anime-original storyline before ending in episode 12.
To date, there have been 18 volumes of the manga published with a 19th scheduled for release on February 16, 2018.
Yuu Haruna is the new boy in town and finds himself drawn to Fuuka. He discovers that they both have love for the same band and Yuu, who isn't too bad on bass, compliments Fuuka's raw singing voice. They decide to form a band together. Yuu wants to confess his growing feelings for Fuuka but his childhood friend and idol Koyuki still harbors feelings for Yuu.
