REAL GIRL aka 3D KANOJO TV Anime Reveals Staff; Confirms April Premiere
The Real Girl TV anime will premiere this April from Studio Hoods Entertainment. The studio is best known for its work on Drifters and Mysterious Girlfriend X. The adaptation will consist of 12 episodes.
You're going to have to put your social life on pause this Spring. Real Girl (known as 3D Kanojo in Japan) has confirmed that it's releasing its anime adaptation this April.
Takashi Naoya (Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is directing the series from scripts written by Deko Akao (After the Rain, Snow White with the Red Hair). Satomi Kurita (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic) handled the character designs.
A live-action film adaptation is set for release this Fall in Japanese theaters.
Hikari Tsutsui (a.k.a "Tsuttsun") is a high school student who is content with his virtual life of anime and video games. One day, he gets stuck cleaning the pool with Iroha, a real live girl who is stylish, sassy and known to be easy with boys…and she aggressively approaches him! Tsuttsun, who has few friends and lives in his own world, finds himself smitten by the confident and wild Iroha…and his whole world is turned upside down!! It’s the awkward and pure love story of a boy who experiences relationship for the first time.
