Live-Action REAL GIRL aka 3D KANOJO Film Reveals Additional Cast
As previously reported, Ayami Nakajō is portraying Iroha and Hayato Sano will assume the role of Hikari Tsutsui- the two main leads. Tsutomu Hanabusa is directing the film.
The popular shojo manga from Mao Nanami is slated to open in Japanese theaters this Fall. Check out the supporting cast after the jump.
Additionally, (via ANN) the supporting cast is as follows:
The film doesn't have an exact release date but is reportedly releasing in Japanese theaters this Fall. In addition, an anime adaptation was also announced back in November 2017.
Hiroya Shimizu (live-action Chihayafuru) as Mitsuya Takanashi, a handsome boy who attends Iroha and Tsutsui's school
Yuri Tsunematsu (live-action Sakurada Reset) as Arisa Ishino, an energetic girl who is in love with Mitsuya
Moka Kamishiraishi (live-action HaruChika) as Sumie Ayado, an otaku girl who is Tsutsui's underclassman
Yūtarō as Yūto Itō, Tsutsui's one friend, a cat ear-loving otaku
Hikari Tsutsui (a.k.a "Tsuttsun") is a high school student who is content with his virtual life of anime and video games. One day, he gets stuck cleaning the pool with Iroha, a real live girl who is stylish, sassy and known to be easy with boys…and she aggressively approaches him! Tsuttsun, who has few friends and lives in his own world, finds himself smitten by the confident and wild Iroha…and his whole world is turned upside down!! It’s the awkward and pure love story of a boy who experiences relationship for the first time.
