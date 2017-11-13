Mao Nanami's REAL GIRL TV Anime Announced For 2018
A live-action adaptation of Real Girl was announced by Warner Bros. Japan back in July 2017 for a 2018 release and now, it seems a TV anime adaptation is in the works as well. The live-action film will see Ayami Nakajo and Hayato Sano portray the two lead characters.
Manga author Mao Nanami's 12 volume Real Girl aka 3D Kanojo will be receiving a TV anime adaptation in 2018 along with a live-action film.
Announcements for the production studio, cast and staff for the anime will be made at a later date. In the meantime, you can check out a comparison of the manga cover and the two actors portraying them in the live-action film.
Hikari Tsutsui (a.k.a "Tsuttsun") is a high school student who is content with his virtual life of anime and video games. One day, he gets stuck cleaning the pool with Iroha, a real live girl who is stylish, sassy and known to be easy with boys…and she aggressively approaches him! Tsuttsun, who has few friends and lives in his own world, finds himself smitten by the confident and wild Iroha…and his whole world is turned upside down!! It’s the awkward and pure love story of a boy who experiences relationship for the first time.
