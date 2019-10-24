SAILOR MOON ETERNAL Anime's 1st Film Will Be Landing In Japan In September 2020

Toei Animation has announced that the first anime film of a two part film project for Sailor Moon Eternal will be opening in Japan in September of 2020! Hit the jump to catch all of the details!

Earlier this week Toei Animation announced the news that the first anime film for the two part film project of Sailor Moon Eternal would be making its grand debut in Japanese theaters on September 11th 2020! Sadly they have not yet announced when the release window is for the second film, so fans will have to hold tight until then.



Check out the official announcement trailer for the first film down below:







Both of the announced films will be taking the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal. The films will be covering the "Dead Moon" arc from Takeuchi's original manga. The films will also be the first time the franchise has had a work that screened in theaters in Japan in 25 years!



What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a Sailor Moon fan? Which character is your favorite? Let us know your answers by leaving us a comment in the comment section below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE