SAILOR MOON S Part 2 Available Today On Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

Sailor Moon and anime fans can rejoice thanks to VIZ Media releasing Sailor Moon S Part 2 today! The set includes the second-half of Season 3 (episodes 109-127) of the anime series based on Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon maga series. The home media set is available via Blu-ray/DVD combo pack as well as a standard edition DVD only set. Sailor Moon fans that order from RightStufAnime.com will also receive a set of ten art cards (while supplies last).
The Sailor Moon S Part 2 Blu-ray/DVD combo pack includes three Blu-ray discs, three DVDs and special features including clean opening and closing segments, a digital art gallery, English voice cast interviews and the official trailers for the series. The Sailor Moon S Part 2 Blu-ray/DVD combo pack retails for $69.99 US / $81.99 CAN while the standard edition DVD set costs $39.99 US / $52.99 CAN. We've included the combo pack box art below!
About Sailor Moon S Part 2: Sailor Uranus and Neptune’s search for the three talismans has led them to become targets of the Witches 5, the Death Busters’ beautiful and deadly agents, who also seeks the talismans to summon the powerful Holy Grail! Now, Sailor Moon and the other Sailor Guardians are on a race against time to save their friends’ lives, and to prevent the power of the Holy Grail from falling into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, Chibi-Usa befriends a young girl named Hotaru, whose mysterious power quickly attracts the attention from both friend and foe. Is there a connection between Hotaru and the enemy? And who is the Messiah of Silence that is said to bring destruction? Will Sailor Moon’s new power be enough to protect the world from the coming Apocalypse?
