Sentai Filmworks Has Secured The Homed Video Distribution License For REAL GIRL
Sentai Filmworks has announced that they've secured the license for the upcoming anime adaptation of Mao Nanami's Real Girl shojo manga. The anime adaption has a 12 episode order count and will premiere in Japan on April 3.
Sentai Filmworks will be handling the blu-ray and DVD release of the anime adaptation of Mao Nanami's Real Girl aka 3D Kanojo manga from the anime studio, Hoods Entertainment (Drifters).
The manga followed Hikari "Tsuttsun" Tsutsui, a shy high school student who preferred 2D video game girls as opposed to interacting with anyone in the real world. His life changes when a random incident finds him cleaning the school pool alongside one of the most beautiful girls in his entire school, Iroha.
In addition to the anime adaptation, there's also a live-action film from WB Japan that's set for release on September 14.
Stay tuned to AnimeMojo for details on where 3D Kanojo will be simulcast.
Hikari Tsutsui (a.k.a "Tsuttsun") is a high school student who is content with his virtual life of anime and video games. One day, he gets stuck cleaning the pool with Iroha, a real live girl who is stylish, sassy and known to be easy with boys…and she aggressively approaches him! Tsuttsun, who has few friends and lives in his own world, finds himself smitten by the confident and wild Iroha…and his whole world is turned upside down!! It’s the awkward and pure love story of a boy who experiences relationship for the first time.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]