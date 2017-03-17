Sentai Filmworks Licenses ANONYMOUS NOISE For Simulcast

With North American anime publisher Sentai Filmworks announcing that they've acquired licensing and distribution rights to the Anonymous Noise anime adaptation, the question now is where will the series be simulcast? Sentai Filmworks traditionally has simulcasts their series on Hulu, Anime Network Online or Crunchyroll. In recent seasons, the majority of Sentai's acquisitions have landed on Anime Network.
Anonymous Noise premieres in Japan in approximately 4 weeks, on April 11. Hideya Takahashi (Keijo!!!!!!!!) is directing for studio Brains Base (Durarara!!).
VIZ Media currently distributes the manga in North America. A live-action film adaptation is set for release in Japan on November 25.
Anonymous Noise Synopsis:
Blessed with a beautiful voice, Nino only sings for one reason: to be found. Nino finds herself looking for two boys who left her without reason, Momo and Yuzu. By chance, all three of them end up in the same high school, and Nino discovers that her singing isn't in vain. As they rediscover their bonds, the group realizes that time changes many things, and sometimes certain things can't be repaired.
