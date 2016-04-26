The Live Action ANONYMOUS NOISE Gets A Release Date
The Hana to Yume magazine announced that Ryoko's Fukuyama's Anonymous Noise and will premiere on November 25th in Japan. That isn't the only news for the series as it will also be getting an anime adaptation in April. So what does that have to do with North America. Well, hopefully it will eventually make it to the US like Rurouni Kenshin, however, the only news so far is that the Manga has been licensed by VIZ Media and the description for the series can be found below.
Fukuyama first launcehd the series in the Hana to Yume magazine in April, 2013. Viz Media release the first volume (english) in march this year.
About Anonymous Noise:
A girl who loves to sing, Nino Arisugawa experiences her first heart wrenching goodbye when her beloved childhood friend, Momo, moves away. And after Nino befriends Yuzu, a music composer, she experiences another sad parting! With music as their common ground and only outlet, how will unrequited love play out? Since both boys promised Nino that they will find her one day through her singing, she holds on to that hope and continues to reach out with her voice. Now in high school, Nino serendipitously reunites with Yuzu, but she yearns to see Momo again…
