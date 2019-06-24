 SPIRITED AWAY's First Theatrical Run Tops The Chinese Box Office Despite The Release Of TOY STORY 4
Miyazaki’s Spirited Away has managed to steal the top spot of the Chinese box office away from Toy Story 4 with its first theatrical run in the country - despite releasing in 2002.

Both Toy Story 4 and Spirited Away recently debuted in Chinese theatres. Despite the former being the newest instalment in the immensely popular Pixar animated film series and the latter being a Shojo which originally debuted back in 2002; Spirited Away made infinitely more money at the box office in China (via Variety).

Don't get me wrong, Toy Story 4 is still popular over there - with many positive reviews from Chinese outlets. It just goes to show just how popular Spirited Away is. The Studio Ghibli film made $28 million at the box office whereas the Pixar film only made $13 million - the former making more than double the latter's earnings.

The reason for Spirited Away taking the top spot at the Chinese box office, instead of Toy Story 4, is no doubt because it's the first time that Miyazaki’s masterpiece has had a theatrical run in China. Still, it's impressive to see how well the 17-year-old film has held up in people's minds.
