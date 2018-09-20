A Teaser Trailer Says News Are Coming For TOKYO GHOUL On September 22nd

Studio Pierrot's supernatural horror mystery seinen, Tokyo Ghoul, is teasing something big coming on September 22nd. The teaser trailer is out and it just makes the mystery even bigger.

Shochiku's YouTube channel has uploaded a new short video teasing an announcement for Tokyo Ghoul on September 22nd. The video is in Japanese and does not have subtitles, however, one can still deduce this has something to do with the live-action adaptation.



The live-action Tokyo Ghoul premiered last year and was directed by Kentaro hagiwara. Funimation distributed the film in the United States.



Tokyo Ghoul anime aired from July to September 2014 with a total of 12 episodes. Funimation has the license to the anime and Marvelous AQL, TC Entertainment and Shueisha are the producers.



Shuuhei Morita is the director, Noboru Haraguchi is in charge of sound and Tadahito Matsubayashi/Shin Matsuo deal with the storyboards.



The opening theme is done by TK and is titled unravel, the ending themes are Seijatachi by People In The Box and once again, unravel.





