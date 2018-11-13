ATTACK ON TITAN: Creator Says Manga Is Now Entering Its Final Arc

Attack on Titan is one of the best manga and anime series around the world, but unfortunately, the manga is coming to an end soon, which means, the anime is on its last legs as well. According to latest reports, the manga has entered its final arc, though we’re not certain when it will end.



Now, if you believe Hajime Isayama, the creator of the series, has any plans to slow down, well, you’re wrong. He’s going full speed as usual, which could mean that the manga could see its final chapter in 2019.



We do know that back in 2014, Shintaro Kawakubo, the editor of the series, made it clear that Isayama plans on ending the manga in three to four years, so as things stand right now, it would seem as if he’s on track to do just that.



It’s a shame because the Attack on Titan manga is quite good, but as the saying goes, “every good thing must come to an end.”

Eren Jaeger is now the enemy



In the current arc, Eren is now an enemy to the Survey Scouts because he attacked Marley by himself in a bid to show how powerful Paradis is. His plan right now is to takedown Marley, but to do so, he might have to do battle with his friends.



From our viewpoint, we expect Eren Jaeger to meet his demise before the series comes to an end. He may end up sacrificing himself, but we’re hoping Isayama gives him a happy ending even though such things are rarely seen in Attack on Titans.

