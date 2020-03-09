ATTACK ON TITAN: X JAPAN Drummer Yoshiki Becomes A Titan To Promote A New Coffee Campaign

X JAPAN drummer Yoshiki and the hit anime series Attack on Titan have collaborated for a new commercial promoting Asahi's Wonda Coffee. Hit the jump to see the amazing animation in this fun promo!

X JAPAN is one of the country's most famous rock bands in recent years. One of their most iconic members is their drummer, Yoshiki, a musician whose fame has reached all the way to the west as he has partnered with such artists as Will.I.am, Bono, and Jennifer Hudson.

Another fantastic property whose fame has reached the west has been the hit anime series, Attack on Titan. With three seasons already released, it has been revealed that the show's final season will be coming very soon! Even Yoshiki has lent his musical talents for one of the show's opening themes.

Recently, a fun commercial was released that puts Yoshiki in the world of the anime, as a Titan, for a collaboration for Asahi's Wonda Coffee titled Attack on Yoshiki. Yoshiki, who is no stranger to the world of anime, looks impressive as a titan in the beautifully animated 3D CG video.

Has the new commercial campaign piqued any interest in Asahi's Wonda Coffee? Make sure to check out the commercial below and also his intro for Attack on Titan, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Commercial:







Red Swan video:







It is set in a world where humanity lives within cities surrounded by enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans; the story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to retake the world after a Titan brings about the destruction of his home town and the death of his mother.



The final season of Attack on Titan is coming soon!