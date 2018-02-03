FREEBIE FRIDAY: Attack On Titan, Endride, Pandora In The Crimson Shell, And More!
Oh boy do we have an amazing giveaway this week! This week we are giving away Attack on Titan Season 2, Endride (Part 1 & 2), Pandora In The Crimson Shell, and A Good Librarian Like A Good Shepard on Blu-Ray! See everything that you need to know below including how to win and what the series is about! We growing on facebook (don't forget about us on Twitter) and want to grow our amazing community. . . so we decided give some epic anime series!
AnimeMojo is at it again with another special giveaway! We randomized our anime list and this week is pretty epic! Check out how you can win this boat load of anime!
About Attack on Titan Season 2:
Eren’s battle against the Titans rages on! After fighting the Female Titan, he has no time to rest as a hoard approaches Wall Rose. A new war begins and as they face the threat to humanity, they begin to unearth terrifying secrets. What are the Titans really and where do they get their power—and who’s really on their side?
About Endride:
When a crystal warps Shun Asanaga into a world deep beneath Earth's surface, he confronts the moody Prince Emilio who is hellbent on killing the king. Just when the two seem perfectly at odds, Shun discovers an incredible power and winds up on a dangerous journey with a ragtag team of rebels. Seeking a portal between worlds, will the prince finally get his revenge, and will Shun find a way home?
About Pandora In The Crimson Shell:
From Shirow Masamune, the creator of Ghost in the Shell, comes a lighthearted story of two cyborg girls who fight to save their home. Nene Nanakorobi is your typical girl next door except for that fact that she's a rare type of full-body cyborg. She's thrilled to finally meet another cyborg named Clarion and hopes they'll be best friends. This is the beginning of their adventures together.
About A Good Librarian Like A Good Shepard:
Kyotaro Kakei is a shy student at a prestigious academy known for its massive library. The sole member of the school’s library club, Kyotaro’s always been better with books than girls – until a text message from the mysterious “Shepherd” hints that his fate will soon be changing. Life gets wild in a hurry after a vision allows Kyotaro to rescue Tsugumi, a beautiful girl who also received a text message from the “Shepherd.” Soon, Tsugumi announces her intentions to join the Library Club and, with Kyotaro’s help, make school life much more interesting! It doesn’t take long for a host of other pretty girls to follow Tsugumi’s lead and join the club in the hopes of spicing up their boring academy lives. But just who is this “Shepherd,” what does he or she have to do with the Library Club’s sudden popularity, and how in the world will Kyotaro survive being surrounded by all these girls!?
Prize: Attack on Titan Season 2, Endride (Part 1 & 2), Pandora In The Crimson Shell, and A Good Librarian Like A Good Shepard
How Do I WIN?
*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!
Want better odds?
-
Share the giveaway post on Facebook
-
Retweet the tweet below
-
Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all the anime news!
-
Comment below on your favorite characters from the movie or series below!
If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 3/2 to 3/8/2018. Winner will be selected and contacted on 3/9/2018. Open to US residents only.
