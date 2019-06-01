BLACK CLOVER Anime Series Reveals Artists For Its New Ending Theme

Studio Pierrot's magic shonen anime series, Black Clover , has revealed the artists behind its new ending theme. Here are the details and more information on the series.

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has revealed the artists behind the new ending theme of magic shonen anime series Black Clover. 10-Member band Solildemo with Sakura men will be performing the new ending titled My Song My Days. The artist has performed music for Fairy Tail. The anime's latest opening, the sixth opening theme, is titled Rakugaki Page and is performed by Kankaku Piero. The song is debuting this month.



Black Clover recently released three different manga volumes at the same time in Japan. The main series' 19th volume, the first collected volume of Black Clover SD : Asta-kun Mahoutei e no Michi and the adaptation of the 4v4 video game Black Clover: Quartet Knights.

The 19th volume of the main series features the brothers Silva on the cover with a focus on Noelle throughout the volume. Setta Kobayashi illustrates the Asta-kun manga, which launched on March 2018. The Quartet Knights manga adaptation is published in the Shonen Jump + site as well as its app and Yumiya Tashiro illustrates it.

The Black Clover series is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director and Kumi Kouda and Itowokashi have theme song performances. It has been airing since October 3, 2017 and is animated by Studio Pierrot while Funimation has the English license.