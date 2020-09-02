 BLACK CLOVER: Hit Manga Taking A Very Brief Hiatus
Groundbreaking manga series, Black Clover, has a announced that the series will be taking a brief hiatus. Hit the jump to check out the details!

marvelfreek94 | 2/9/2020
Filed Under: "Black Clover" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
When Yuki Tabata's Black Clover released, the book definitely stumbled out of the gate; with many fans feeling it was a slow start (especially once the anime began). But once the series hit its stride, the book managed to pull in even more fans and tell amazing stories with a very intriguing display of magicala powers within the book. While the series does plan to continue for the forseeable future, it can be expected to have some starts and stops throughout the narrative.


While no official reason has been given yet, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has announced that the manga series will be going on a very brief one week hiatus. one could assume it may be for research for the coming chapters but as of now, no official word have been given.

Excited for the books return next week? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Black Clover returns to publication on February 22nd!

