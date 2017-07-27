BLEACH Creator Tite Kubo Reveals Unseen Character Designs
Tite Kubo is back in the news with some unseen Bleach character designs. Since the end of the iconic series last year, we've had to live through other Bleach related materials like the Bleach Brave Souls or other spin off manga series.
Bleach may have ended about a year ago, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy some never before seen character designs. Hit the jump and check it out!
Where did the Bleach character designs come from. Recently, the developers of Breach Brave Souls pulled back the veil to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the game. While the devs talked about the Bleach spin-off "Can't Fear Your Own World," the crew unveiled the penned designs.
In the images below feature a new design of Shuhei Hisagi, the co-lieutenant of the Soul Society's 9th Division. He also happens to be the main character in the Bleach spin off. The pictures feature the character in normal clothes. Instead of the Zanpakuto, he's sporting an electric guitar.
The other sketches feature other character from the series. Grimmjow, Yukio, Aura, Rudborn and Bambietta are all featured in the sketches.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]