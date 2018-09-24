CAPTAIN TSUBASA Reveals New Key Visual And Cast For The Middle School Arc
The official Captain Tsubasa website has shared a new key visual for the sports series as well as voice cast details.
Studio David Production's action sports shonen anime, Captain Tsubasa, has released a new key visual and voice cast information for the upcoming Middle School arc. Here is what we know so far.
The new visual teases the upcoming Middle School arc of the series, the image has various players ready to compete in yet another intense match of soccer.
The series has been airing since April 2018 and has a list of 52 episodes, Viz Media holds the license and it is produced by TV Tokyo, Warner Bros., NAZ and Shueisha.
Toshiyuki Kato is directing, Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound, Kenichi Suzumura and Souma Saitou produce theme songs.
The opening theme is called Start Dash! by Johnny's West and the ending theme has 6 different versions of the same song, Moete Hero.
The new voice actors joining the series are:
Yuto Uemura
Yusuke Kobayashi
Daisuke Hirakawa
Hiroyuki Yoshino
Kazuhiko Inoue
Daisuke Namikawa
Captain Tsubasa is the passionate story of an elementary school student whose thoughts and dreams revolve almost entirely around the love of soccer. 11-year-old Tsubasa Oozora started playing football at a very young age, and while it was mostly just a recreational sport for his friends, for him, it developed into something of an obsession.
In order to pursue his dream to the best of his elementary school abilities, Tsubasa moves with his mother to Nankatsu city, which is well-known for its excellent elementary school soccer teams. But although he was easily the best in his old town, Nankatsu has a lot more competition, and he will need all of his skill and talent in order to stand out from this new crowd.
He encounters not only rivals, but also new friends like the pretty girl Sanae Nakazawa and the talented goalkeeper, Genzo Wakabayashi, who shares the same passion as Tsubasa, and will prove to be a treasured friend in helping him push towards his dreams. Representing Japan in the FIFA World Cup is Tsubasa’s ultimate dream, but it will take a lot more than talent to reach it.
