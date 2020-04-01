New DEATH NOTE One-Shot Sequel Manga To Be Published In The Next Issue Of Jump SQ
Jump Square, the monthly shonen manga magazine alternative to Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump will have an extra special title in its next release. The heavily teased, 87-page Death Note sequel from original manga creator Takeshi Obata will be contained in the next installment. The monthly manga magazine is released on the 4th of each month.
Jump Square, Shuiesha's monthly companion to Weekly Shonen Jump will be releasing Takeshi Obata's 87-pg Death Note one-shot in its next issue, which hits Japanese newsstands February 4.
As AnimeMojo previously covered back in July, it has been confirmed that the one-shot is set after the events of the ending of the original 12 volume manga which ended back in July 2007. The influential manga series has previously received a 37-episode 2006 TV anime adaptation from Studio Madhouse and recently saw Netflix release a Western-adaptation in 2017. In addition, there have been 7 live-action Japanese film adaptation, with the most recent, Death Note: Light Up the New World, being released in 2016.
