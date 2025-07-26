DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC U.S. Theatrical Tickets Available August 15

DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC U.S. Theatrical Tickets Available August 15

Tickets for the North American release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc are set to go on sale beginning August 15th, ahead of the film's September premiere.

By MattIsForReal - Jul 26, 2025 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Demon Slayer

Kicking of the Demon Slayer panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, it was announced that tickets for North American theatrical showings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc will go on sale on August 15th. That's about one month from the film's theatrical release on September 12th in the United States and Canada.

In addition to the announcement, fans were treated to a new power for the movie. The poster depicts the intense battle between Tanjiro and Giyu versus Akaza.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc is the first chapter in a planned trilogy of films that adapt the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. They follow the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter Muzan Kibutsuji's otherworldly, seemingly endless fortress that constantly shifts architecture.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc debuted in Japan on July 17th, shattering opening day box office records. It broke the three-day box office record in Japan previously held by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Unfortunately, the rest of the world ahs to wait as Infinity Castle Arc's international rollout doesn't begin until mid-August. The film will be released in theaters in the United States and Canada on September 12th.

