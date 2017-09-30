DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI 5TH Film Reveals Name And Release Date Of 6th Film
Digimon Adventure tri Chapter 5: Coexistence started its three-week run in theaters in Japan on Saturday, and the film is streaming on Crunchyroll now as four episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming all four films on the same day that they premiered in Japan.
With the 5th Digimon Adventure Tri film coming out this week, they have also announced the name and release date of the 6th film! Hit the jump for the full details.
The fifth anime film in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime film project revealed on Saturday that the sixth and final film will debut in Japan in early summer 2018. The film's subtitle will be "Bokura no Mirai" (Our Future).
This is the order that the first four films have released in.
Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion opened in November 2015
Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 2: Determination opened in March 2016
Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 3: Confession opened in September 2016
Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 4: Loss opened on February 25 2017
Here is the official trailer of the first Digimon Adventure Tri film for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you a fan of Digimon? Which Digimon is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Digimon Adventure Tri Synopsis: It's been six years since that summer adventure when Taichi and the rest of the DigiDestined crossed over to the Digital World and nearly three years since the final battle between Hikari's group and BelialVamdemon. And, at some point, while the peaceful days went by, the gate to the Digital World mysteriously closed.
But when a Kuwagamon suddenly appears in Odaiba, its rampage leaves the town in ruins, and the people there in turmoil. Taichi chases after it, in an effort to halt its rampage. But there's nothing he can do against a Kuwagamon. Not by himself.
And that's where a new adventure begins…
