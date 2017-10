DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI 5TH Film Reveals Name And Release Date Of 6th Film

Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion opened in November 2015

Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 2: Determination opened in March 2016

Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 3: Confession opened in September 2016

Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 4: Loss opened on February 25 2017

Digimon Adventure tri Chapter 5: Coexistence started its three-week run in theaters in Japan on Saturday, and the film is streaming on Crunchyroll now as four episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming all four films on the same day that they premiered in Japan.The fifth anime film in the Digimon Adventure tri. anime film project revealed on Saturday that the sixth and final film will debut in Japan in early summer 2018. The film's subtitle will be "Bokura no Mirai" (Our Future).This is the order that the first four films have released in.Here is the official trailer of the first Digimon Adventure Tri film for your viewing pleasure! It's been six years since that summer adventure when Taichi and the rest of the DigiDestined crossed over to the Digital World and nearly three years since the final battle between Hikari's group and BelialVamdemon. And, at some point, while the peaceful days went by, the gate to the Digital World mysteriously closed.But when a Kuwagamon suddenly appears in Odaiba, its rampage leaves the town in ruins, and the people there in turmoil. Taichi chases after it, in an effort to halt its rampage. But there's nothing he can do against a Kuwagamon. Not by himself.And that's where a new adventure begins…