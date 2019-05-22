 DO YOU LOVE YOUR MOM AND HER TWO-HIT MULTI-TARGET ATTACKS? TV Anime Releases Wise Character Promo
Get ready for a new isekai anime! The upcoming Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? TV anime sees the protagonist bring his mom along for other-worldly adventures.

MarkJulian | 5/22/2019
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? (someone has to localize and make this title shorter!), the upcoming, Summer 2019 TV anime from JC Staff, has released a new character promo for Wise, the inhabitant of a fantasy world who summons Masato to a game world, where he inexplicably discovers that his mom is there. Yoshiaki Iwasaki (The Familiar of Zero) is directing the light novel adaptation, from a script penned by Deko Akao (Frame Arm Girls).

[NOTE: The YouTube link in the Tweet has been region-locked.]
Masato thought he was part of a random survey, but when he gets involved in a secret government scheme, he winds up trapped in the game world. Even more surprising—his mother's there, too!  
