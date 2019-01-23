DR. STONE Takes Top Shonen Honors At 64th Annual Shougakukan Manga Awards
Dr. Stone burst on the manga scene in March 2017 and its been riding a wave of success ever since. It's the next highly-regarded Weekly Shonen Jump manga series slated for an anime adaptation, with TMS Entertainment airing the production during the Summer 2019 season.
Writer Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi's Dr. Stone manga is the industry darling of Weekly Shonen Jump at the moment. Ahead of its anime adaptation, the series took home a coveted award.
More recently, the series took home the top Shonen award at the 64th Shougakukan Manga Awards. The awards are one of Japan's main manga awards ceremonies. Past shonen award winners include The Promised Neverland, Mob Psycho 100, Haikyū!!, Bleach, Inuyasha and a host of other favorites.
The full list of this year's winners can be seen below:
General
Hibiki: Shousetsuka ni Naru Houhou by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
Kenkou de Bunkateki na Saiteigendo no Seikatsu by Haruko Kashiwagi
Shounen
Dr. Stone by Riichiro Inagaki & Boichi
Shoujo
Suteki na Kareshi by Kazune Kawahara
Children
12-sai. by Nao Maita
