Bandai Namco Shares A Few High Definition Images For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL GAME PROJECT Z
All of the waiting fans of the Dragon Ball series had to endure prior to Bandai Namco officially revealing the teaser for that rumoured Dragon Ball role-playing game paid off, when the Japanese developer finally showed off Dragon Ball Game Project Z.
These new high definition images for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's recently announced Dragon Ball Game Project Z action role-playing game show off the game's fantastic graphics.
Other than the fantastic trailer for the game, little is known about Dragon Ball Game Project Z other than it will be featuring English and Japanese voiceovers, will revisit the events from Dragon Ball Z's early sagas, and is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this year.
Almost immediately after Bandai Namco revealed the first teaser for Dragon Ball Game Project Z, the developer took to Twitter to share four high definition images showing off the game's gorgeous in-game graphics; giving us a closer look at SSJ Goku, Kid Gohan, Goku ready to use a Kamehameha, and a fierce battle between Piccolo and Goku.
Take a look:
In this epic retelling, DRAGON BALL fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot…better known as Goku - recounting the beloved story of DRAGON BALL Z like never before.
Dragon Ball Game Project Z is expected to become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this year.
