Bandai Namco Shares A Few High Definition Images For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL GAME PROJECT Z

Take a look at the ALL NEW screens from our upcoming game: DRAGON BALL GAME – PROJECT Z! This Action-RPG will recount the beloved story of DRAGON BALL Z like never before. Coming 2019!

In this epic retelling, DRAGON BALL fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot…better known as Goku - recounting the beloved story of DRAGON BALL Z like never before.