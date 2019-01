Bandai Namco Shares A Few High Definition Images For The Upcoming DRAGON BALL GAME PROJECT Z

Take a look at the ALL NEW screens from our upcoming game: DRAGON BALL GAME – PROJECT Z!



This Action-RPG will recount the beloved story of DRAGON BALL Z like never before. Coming 2019! pic.twitter.com/1HtWBGQJv1 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 28, 2019















In this epic retelling, DRAGON BALL fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot…better known as Goku - recounting the beloved story of DRAGON BALL Z like never before.

Dragon Ball Game Project Z is expected to become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this year.