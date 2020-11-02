DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Check Out This New Batch Of High Definitnion In-Game Screenshots Of Kefla
During this past week's Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2019 - 2020, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works released an action-packed gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ — which introduced players to the first two characters to join the roster as part of the game's Season 3: Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla.
Kefla gets the spotlight in this small batch of high definition in-game screenshots for Dragon Ball FighterZ, ahead of the powerful Universe 6 fighter's release by the end of this month.
As revealed by Bandai Namco, however, Ultra Instinct Goku is not the character that will be releasing first — which is somewhat disappointing news for those players who can't wait to play as Goku's most powerful transformation ever. The good news is that Kefla is actually releasing on the 28th of February, while Ultra Instinct Goku is expected to become available at some point in Spring.
Today Bandai Namco has revealed that players who purchase the FighterZ Pass 3 will be getting Kefla on the 26th of February, while also sharing some high definition screenshots that give us a good look at Kefla ahead of her debut in Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Take a look:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
