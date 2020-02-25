DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Gets Launch Trailer For Kefla; Introduces Players To Free Update For Season 3
Dragon Ball FighterZ is about to get a free update on the 28th of February, when the game's Season 3 kicks off. For starters, Kefla — Kale and Caulifla's powerful Potara fusion from Dragon Ball Super — is becoming available this Friday as the first character part of the new season.
Dragon Ball FighterZ gets a new trailer that shows off Kefla, and also gives us information about the free update that is being added to the game when Season 3 kicks off.
Bandai Namco has revealed that all players will get the chance to play as the paid DLC characters — completely free of charge — for a limited time. Broly, Janemba, and Cooler are the first paid DLC characters that will be getting a free trial, which will begin on the 28th of February and will be ending on the 1st of March.
The other important update that Season 3 is bringing to Dragon ball FighterZ is Assist Select, which allows players to assign new attacks to all of the characters, and Limit Breaking Power; a feature that will automatically activate once players are down to their last fighters, and that will make their attacks even more powerful.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
