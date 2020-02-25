 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Gets Launch Trailer For Kefla; Introduces Players To Free Update For Season 3
Dragon Ball FighterZ gets a new trailer that shows off Kefla, and also gives us information about the free update that is being added to the game when Season 3 kicks off.

Josh Berger | 2/25/2020
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball" Source: GameFragger
Dragon Ball FighterZ is about to get a free update on the 28th of February, when the game's Season 3 kicks off. For starters, Kefla — Kale and Caulifla's powerful Potara fusion from Dragon Ball Super — is becoming available this Friday as the first character part of the new season.

Bandai Namco has revealed that all players will get the chance to play as the paid DLC characters — completely free of charge — for a limited time. Broly, Janemba, and Cooler are the first paid DLC characters that will be getting a free trial, which will begin on the 28th of February and will be ending on the 1st of March.

The other important update that Season 3 is bringing to Dragon ball FighterZ is Assist Select, which allows players to assign new attacks to all of the characters, and Limit Breaking Power; a feature that will automatically activate once players are down to their last fighters, and that will make their attacks even more powerful.

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
