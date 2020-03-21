DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Ultra Instinct Goku Is The Star In This New Batch Of Screenshots For The Game

Ultra Instinct Goku fights the powerful Jiren, for the fate of Universe 7, in this new batch of in-game screenshots for Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ .

Just last month, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works finally confirmed that Ultra Instinct Goku was joining the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as they released an official trailer for the game's third season pass; with Dragon Ball Super's Kefla being revealed as the first fighter to join the roster.

What was a little disappointing, however, was the fact that we barely got to see Ultra Instinct Goku; since Bandai Namco only gave us but a few seconds of gameplay, we didn't let us appreciate the character in all of his greatness. The developer also didn't reveal when Ultra Instinct Goku would become available.

We still don't know when Ultra Instinct Goku will be joining the game's roster, but we do know that it will be at some point this Spring. The good news is that Bandai Namco has shared a bunch of in-game screenshots that finally give us the chance to fully appreciate Goku's ultimate form.

Take a look:

It's over for Jiren mains when Ultra Instinct Goku arrives to #DragonBallFighterZ this Spring.



Are you ready to unleash the immeasurable power of Ultra Instinct? https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/A4M6RLs6ZJ — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 21, 2020

Do you think you can handle Goku (Ultra Instinct)’s newly awakened power?

Harness his extraordinary energy to strike your opponents when Goku’s new form joins the FighterZ Pass 3! https://t.co/b4yyupsF04 #DBFZ pic.twitter.com/wukzhLQox1 — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) March 21, 2020



























After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.