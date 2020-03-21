DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Ultra Instinct Goku Is The Star In This New Batch Of Screenshots For The Game

Just last month, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works finally confirmed that Ultra Instinct Goku was joining the roster in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as they released an official trailer for the game's third season pass; with Dragon Ball Super's Kefla being revealed as the first fighter to join the roster.
What was a little disappointing, however, was the fact that we barely got to see Ultra Instinct Goku; since Bandai Namco only gave us but a few seconds of gameplay, we didn't let us appreciate the character in all of his greatness. The developer also didn't reveal when Ultra Instinct Goku would become available.
We still don't know when Ultra Instinct Goku will be joining the game's roster, but we do know that it will be at some point this Spring. The good news is that Bandai Namco has shared a bunch of in-game screenshots that finally give us the chance to fully appreciate Goku's ultimate form.
Take a look:
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.