DRAGON BALL SUPER Is Going Places on Adult Swim Due to Recent Changes

Adult Swim has made a few changes to accommodate Dragon Ball Super, and fans should feel extremely excited. There's nothing wrong with a little more Goku in your life, right?

Anime fans who watch a lot of Adult Swim should feel extremely happy right now because Dragon Ball Super is getting a big upgrade. The plan is to keep airing the series during the primetime block.

The current airtime of Dragon Ball Super is set at 8:00 pm EST, but things are changing in a big way due to the recent scheduling changes by Adult Swim. From what we’ve gathered, the series will run from 8:00 pm EST to 9:00 pm EST, which means, Dragon Ball Super will replace the Cleveland Show.

With the new timing, fans will get the chance to keep up with the English dub, while Toonami releases new episodes every Saturday night.

From our perspective, this proves that Dragon Ball Super is quite popular, and must have garnered a lot of views because Cartoon Network is definitely happy with its performance. Additionally, there’s a good chance Dragon Ball Super might not be the only series to get this special treatment.

You see, the likes of My Hero Academia is quite popular as well, therefore, fans shouldn’t be too surprised if Adult Swim does something similar where that anime series is concerned. For those who have been living under a rock, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime TV series in Japan and other parts of the world.