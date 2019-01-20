DRAGON BALL's Akira Toriyama And MONSTER's Naoki Urasawa Nominated For This Year's Eisner Awards
There are 14 nominees making up the list of hopeful Will Eisner Hall of Fame inductees this year and one name represents what many anime fans outside of Japan consider to be the best shonen manga series while the other name is regularly attributed inside of Japan as the best mangaka.
Voting for the 2019 Will Eisner Hall of Fame awards is underway and two manga legends anchor the list of nominees. The awards ceremony is held annually at San Diego Comic-Con.
Akira Toriyama is a likely inductee, thanks to the vast popularity of Dragon Ball, DBZ and Dragon Ball Super. On the other hand, not many outside of Japan are aware of the brilliance of Naoki Urasawa's Monster (pictured above). Urawa is also responsible for the highly-regarded 20th Century Boys.
Voting is currently underway. Out of the 14 nominees, only 4 will be inducted this July at San Diego Comic-Con. The deadline for votes is March 15.
