From Our Collection: Check Out This Super Saiyan 3 Goku DRAGON BALL Figure

Check out our latest video segment "From Our Collection," where we pull a favorite piece from our collection and un-box it for all to see!

KILLAMOJO | 1/17/2018
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball"
In our latest AnimeMojo video, we un-box one of our favorite pieces from our hefty collection. This week we are busting out a Goku piece that we picked up a few years back at the San Diego Comic Con. The piece wasn't an exclusive, but is still one of our favorites that we've seen.

The hand painted figure was first distributed by Bluefin back in 2015 and stands 12' tall. The figure seen in the video is owned by Nathan Best, owner of AnimeMojo, whom of course is a huge Dragon Ball fan. Check out the figure below!



If you are interested in the piece, we've found a few places like eBay or Amazon that still carry it. What do you think of the piece? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
