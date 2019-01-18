Jiren The Gray Joins The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Roster In This Recently Released Image
Two days ago, publisher Bandai Namco teased that a brand new hero from Universe 11 would join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster in the near future, making fans of the series speculate who that person might be with the inclusion of Jiren the Grey being the safest bet. In the Dragon Ball lore, Universe 11 is one of the alternate worlds that competes in the annual Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super.
According to this brand new image scan, the rumors were true and fan-favourite Jiren The Gray will indeed join the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster as a DLC character during the game's upcoming season two...
It looks like the fans were right once again, as the recently released magazine scan confirms that the fan-favorite Jiren will join the game's roster as an optional DLC character. In the image, we can see the muscular humanoid battling Son Gokū, but we will probably have to wait until the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals kick off on the 26th and 27th January to get the official confirmation from Namco.
According to Dragon Ball FighterZ Producer Tomoko Hiroki, Bandai is working hard on the game's second season and a number of “surprises” are being planned, with some of them being announced at the Finals. Considering that Bandai added such characters as Bardock, Broly, Vegito, Goku, Vegeta, Android 17, and Cooler to the core experience in a series of paid DLC, the upcoming new season should also make the DB fandom happy, with the inclusion of Jiren being only the first step in DBF's evolution.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
