Look at This Awesome Yamcha DRAGON BALL Art From Popular Artist

Yamcha and Puar are some of the best characters in Dragon Ball. Unfortunately, both characters took a backseat in Dragon Ball Z and other series in the franchise.

Yamcha is one of the best characters in Dragon Ball, and for a time, he was decent in Dragon Ball Z. These days, the franchise is all about the Saiyans, which means, many of the classic characters are forced to the sideline.

It’s a shame that Akira Toriyama chose to go down this route with Yamcha because he had a lot of potentials, especially when he pulls off his iconic Wolf Fang Fist. I mean, do you remember when he used the technique to defeat an actual wolf? Hilarious stuff.

Now, if for some reason you’re still a big fan of the character, then saddle up because an artist who goes by the name Dragon Garow Lee shared his take on classic Yamcha along with best friend, Puar.

His newest portrait is all about celebrating the birthday of Puar, but make no mistake, Yamhca will take all the spotlight for this one.

We like the fact that Yamcha, in this illustration, is clad in the outfit we first saw him in. It’s a really good throwback, and it just reminds us of the good ole days when Goku went on many adventures.

It’s a good look, and we hope to see more similar work from Dragon Garow Lee in the near future.