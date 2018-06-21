New DRAGON BALL HEROES TV Anime Key Visual Released

The Dragon Ball Heroes TV anime from Toei will soon arrive to keep Summer, which is generally regarded as one of the weakest anime seasons, from being a complete wash.

Dragon Ball Heroes is a 2010 trading card video game from Bandai Namco that was first released in arcades before being ported over to the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. It is exclusive to Japan. Like Dragon Ball Super, the events of the video game series pick up from the end of Dragon Ball Z but has very little in common with Super. The latest version is titled Super Dragon Ball Heroes and was released in 2016.

There have also been various manga adaptations of the story that unfolds in Dragon Ball Heroes that were serialized in V-Jump (2012) and Saikyō Jump manga (2013) magazines.

We now have a new key visual to go along with the first 30-second preview for this Summer's upcoming Dragon Ball Heroes anime adaptation . Check it out below!The Dragon Ball Heroes trading card game is one big fan-wish fulfillment as heroes and villains who would never meet will come together on the Prison Planet for an epic all-out battle.s Super Saiyan 4 andSuper Saiyan Blue is one epic showdown that fans will likey be talking about for decades to come!And that's not Frieza on the bottom left. That's his brother, Cooler, a movie-only character that's apparently also attained his brother's Golden form!