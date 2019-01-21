PROJECT Z Will "Depict A Never Before Expressed And New DRAGON BALL World,” Bandai Says
Last week, Bandai Namco announced that the Dragon Ball FighterZ post-launch support is not their only project set in this beloved universe that they are currently developing. According to the publisher, the RPG codenamed Project Z is not only in the works, but will be officially revealed relatively soon, during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals, which run from January 26 to January 27.
According to publisher Bandai Namco, their Project Z "depicts a never before expressed, nostalgic, and new Dragon Ball world," as this all-new action-RPG will be officially announced later in the week...
In a recent Tweet, Bandai Namco confirmed that Project Z "depicts a never before expressed, nostalgic, and new Dragon Ball world." The message, that you can check out down below, also features an image of the series' main protagonist Goku and his elder son Gohan, suggesting that these two characters will be featured in the upcoming role-playing video game, which comes as no surprise.
While this new game will surely make your inner Dragon Ball fan happy (especially if you're fond of the RPG genre), don't forget that all the details on the second season of FighterZ will also be revealed during the Finals, as Bandai is working hard on the game's post-launch support and a number of “surprises” are being planned, with some of them being announced at the highly anticipated show.
