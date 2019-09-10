Reminder That Free Trial For The Base Forms Of Goku And Vegeta In DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Begins Soon
A few weeks ago, Bandai Namco released a gameplay trailer ahead of SSGSS Gogeta joining the roster in Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ, while also taking the opportunity to make a rather interesting announcement in regards to paid DLC characters.
Bandai Namco has kindly reminded us that the free trial for the base forms of Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ will begin very soon.
According to Bandai Namco, every single one of the paid DLC characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ would be getting a free trial; with the first characters becoming available being the base forms of Goku and Vegeta, and the second trial featuring Cooler and Fused Zamasu.
Initially, the developer had revealed that the free trial for Base Goku and Base Vegeta would begin on the 12th of October, but today they have pushed that date forward, and the free trial will now begin on the 11th of October at 12:00AM PT and run until the 12th of October at 8:00PM PT.
Bandai Namco still hasn't revealed which characters will become available with the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Free Trial 3, but we do know that the second trial will include Cooler and Zamasu — and will become available on the 2nd of November.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]