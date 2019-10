Reminder That Free Trial For The Base Forms Of Goku And Vegeta In DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Begins Soon

Bandai Namco has kindly reminded us that the free trial for the base forms of Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ will begin very soon.

11th of October at 12:00AM PT

12th of October at 8:00PM PT

How does it feel to fight like Goku and Vegeta? Find out this weekend! The DRAGON BALL FighterZ DLC Free Trial begins on October 11th at 12AM PT and runs until October 12th at 8PM PT.



After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

A few weeks ago, Bandai Namco released a gameplay trailer ahead of SSGSS Gogeta joining the roster in Arc System Works', while also taking the opportunity to make a rather interesting announcement in regards to paid DLC characters. According to Bandai Namco, every single one of the paid DLC characters in would be getting a free trial; with the first characters becoming available being the base forms of Goku and Vegeta, and the second trial featuring Cooler and Fused Zamasu. Initially, the developer had revealed that the free trial for Base Goku and Base Vegeta would begin on the 12th of October, but today they have pushed that date forward. Bandai Namco still hasn't revealed which characters will become available with the DLC Free Trial 3, but we do know that the second trial will include Cooler and Zamasu.