SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES Previews Epic Battles In Universe Mission 5 Opening

Studiuo Toei Animation's action martial arts shonen anime series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, has shared a new promotional video for the series' Universe mission 5. Here is more.

The official Dragon Ball Heroes YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute promotional trailer for the upcoming mission 5 of the show. The video previews the several battles that will take place in the episode, we can see Broly, the Blue version of our protagonists and even Super Saiyan 4 clashes. There is a lot to unpack in this trailer, check it out down below.



Dragon Ball Heroes has Tadayoshi Yamamuro as its director, storyboard artitst, chief animation director and chief character designer. The main voice cast is: Masako Nozawa as Gokuu, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Takeshi Kusao as Future Trunks and Masakazu Morita as Whis.



The series has been airing since July 1, 2018 and is an ONA format, it does not air in television since it is an Original Net Animation. The episodes are 8 minutes long, making fans go to Twitter and ask for more content every time an episode is over.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE