SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES Universe Mission 6 Reveals Promotional Video
The official Dragon Ball Heroes YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1-minute promotional video for its upcoming Universe Mission 6 episode. The video has a ton of footage that some fans might consider spoilers so be warned, here is a small description of what the video contains.
We get several fight scenes with SSGSS Gogeta against Broly, a couple of new faces pop up, Kefla is doing what she can against two opponents and even Zamasu pops up to wreck some havoc. There is a lot to unpack in this trailer, check it out down below.
Dragon Ball Heroes has Tadayoshi Yamamuro as its director, storyboard artitst, chief animation director and chief character designer. The main voice cast is: Masako Nozawa as Gokuu, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Takeshi Kusao as Future Trunks and Masakazu Morita as Whis.
The series has been airing since July 1, 2018 and is an ONA format, it does not air in television since it is an Original Net Animation. The episodes are 8 minutes long, making fans go to Twitter and ask for more content every time an episode is over.
In May 2018, V-Jump announced a promotional anime for Dragon Ball Heroes, a Japanese arcade and trading card game that has never been released in the West. The anime is expected to be short and it is not expected to broadcast on TV. It will adapt the game's Prison Planet Arc, fully detailed in the Heroes manga published in Saikyou Jump, which has never been published in English. The first episode will debut July 1, 2018 at Aeon Lake Town.
