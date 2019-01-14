SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION Gets North American Release Date, New Trailer

Developer Bandai Namco has revealed the North American release date of the card-battle video game Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission . Here is more information on the game.

The official Bandai namco US Twitter account has revealed the official release date of the card-battle game inspired by the Dragon Ball franchise, SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION. The game will hit the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 5, 2019. The company also released a new trailer that breaks down the game's story mode and shows new footage of actual gameplay.

In relevant news, Shiiras has been revealed. This new character will pop up in the story mode for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Shiiras is a warrior from the Galactic Patrol made famous in Dragon Ball Super. The short sequences we have seen of him, features a fight with Trunks and the Supreme Kai of Time.

The character has the slogan I will execute my own justice. The game hit arcades first and was one of the popular titles fans played in Japan. The Switch version will hit Japan on April 4, 2019. The game features card battles with a maximum number of seven cards per player and has a total of 1,160 cards in the deck. The cards and 350 characters are pulled directly from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade games.

