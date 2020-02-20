The Powerful Kefla Gets The Spotlight In New Gameplay Trailer For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
Dragon Ball Super's Kefla, Kale and Caulifla's powerful Potara fusion, is only a mere week away from becoming available in Dragon Ball FighterZ — as the first character to be released as part of the game's Season 3 — and will be joining the roster on the 26th of February.
Dragon Ball Super's Kefla, Kale and Caulifla's powerful Potara fusion, gets the spotlight in this action-packed gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ.
The character was officially unveiled, to the surprise of many, Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2019 - 2020 that took place earlier this month. The reason why this was such a surprise was because we already knew that Ultra Instinct Goku was the first character to be "unofficially" revealed the previous week.
While Ultra Instinct Goku is coming at some point in Spring of this year, the surprising bit was that Kefla was the first character to actually join the game's roster. Regardless, people have shown their support for the powerful fusion, especially since many think yet another Goku is pushing it too far; come on, now, it is probably the best transformation since SSJ3.
For those players who just can't wait to play as Kefla in Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco has released an action-packed gameplay trailer that shows off how powerful this Potara fusion really is, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know what you think.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]