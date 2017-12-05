Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

FAIRY TAIL - DRAGON CRY: New Promo Released After The Film's Successful Debut

Hit the jump and check out the new promo for the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry anime film that debuted last week in Japan and don't forget to let us know what you think!

KILLAMOJO | 5/12/2017
As reported earlier in the week, Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry openened up to a decent weekend on Friday. Building on the successful launch, the film began streaming a new special promo on Thursday. Those who are lucky enough to see it in theaters will receive a special 193 pages of storyboard for the film (while supplies last).

Staring tomorrow, movie goers will also get a one of three bromide photos of Natsu, Lucy, or Sonya. Check out the promo below and let us know what you thinkin the comment section.


The film opened in at least 16 with the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, nine countries in Central America and South America, Thailand, and France being a part of the films launch.

About Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Natsu and his friends travel to the island kingdom of Stella to find dark secrets, fight new enemies and save the world from destruction.
