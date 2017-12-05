Related Headlines

FAIRY TAIL - DRAGON CRY: New Promo Released After The Film's Successful Debut Hit the jump and check out the new promo for the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry anime film that debuted last week in Japan and don't forget to let us know what you think!

Crunchyroll Adds EL HAZARD: THE WANDERERS And THE THIRD: THE GIRL WITH THE BLUE EYE To Its Back Catalog Crunchyroll continues to expand its back catalog w/ the addition of 2 more older anime titles, El Hazard: The Wanderers and The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye. Continue on for details.