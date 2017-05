FAIRY TAIL - DRAGON CRY: New Promo Released After The Film's Successful Debut

As reported earlier in the week, Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry openened up to a decent weekend on Friday. Building on the successful launch, the film began streaming a new special promo on Thursday. Those who are lucky enough to see it in theaters will receive a special 193 pages of storyboard for the film (while supplies last).Staring tomorrow, movie goers will also get a one of three bromide photos of Natsu, Lucy, or Sonya. Check out the promo below and let us know what you thinkin the comment section.